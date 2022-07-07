

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased at a softer pace in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 8.6 percent year-on-year in June, following an 8.8 percent increase in May.



The latest inflation was mainly due to slower increase in energy prices. Energy inflation eased to 84.0 percent from 105.0 percent.



Motor fuels price rose 34.8 percent in June from last year, compared to 27.3 percent in May.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased to 9.9 percent in June from 10.2 percent in the previous month.







