Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AS8S ISIN: MU0527S00004 Ticker-Symbol: 256 
Tradegate
06.07.22
19:39 Uhr
11,550 Euro
+0,190
+1,67 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,88011,95513:14
10,88011,95513:14
PR Newswire
07.07.2022 | 13:04
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azure Power becomes the first Renewable Energy company in India to be SA8000 certified

NEW DELHI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, announced that it has been awarded SA8000:2014 certification, an international standard for social accountability. Azure Power is the first Renewable Energy company in India to have been awarded this certification.

Azure_Power_Logo

SA8000 is the world's leading social certification program. This is an auditable standard that requires organizations to develop, maintain, and apply socially acceptable practices in the workplace including supply chain.

Harsh Shah, CEO, Azure Power said, "Social responsibility is core to how we conduct our business, including our supply chain. Benchmarking against high global standards help us to maintain, strengthen and demonstrate our commitment to adhere to highest social standards of corporate governance. It further provides assurance to our stakeholders on the company's social performance and commitment to conduct business in a socially responsible manner."

Sumit Barat, Chief Sustainability Officer, Azure Power, further added, "We are proud to have implemented systems and processes that resulted in achieving the SA8000 certification and are committed to continually improve our social performance. Obtaining and maintaining the certification provides a well-defined framework to conduct business in a socially responsible manner."

About Azure Power

Azure Power is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider, and power producer in India on a mission to create value for all stakeholders through high-performance Renewable Energy assets.

We developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009 and since then, Azure Power has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating large utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country.

We also partner with commercial and industrial customers in their decarbonization journey by providing comprehensive solutions for their clean energy needs.

For more information about us, visit: www.azurepower.com

Investor Contact:
ir@azurepower.com

Media Contact
pr@azurepower.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819565/Azure_Power_Logo.jpg

AZURE POWER GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.