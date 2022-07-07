HONG KONG, July 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Jiangsu Huili Biotechnology Co., Ltd ("Huili Bio"), a next-generation synthetic biology enzyme computational design platform, recently announced the completion of its Series A financing round with hundreds of million RMB. This financing round was co-led by Legend Capital and the fresh capital will be used to accelerate the construction and operation of large-scale production facilities, the R&D of new product pipelines and the expansion of the talent team.Founded in 2018, Huili Bio is dedicated to the computational design of enzyme components at the core of synthetic biological reactions. With cutting-edge achievements, Huili Bio is one of the few bio-manufacturing companies with comprehensive capabilities in core technology, mass production on a large scale and closed-loop commercialization. It provides solutions in multiple fields such as pharmaceutical intermediates, animal protection and food. In addition to an R&D center in Tianjin, Huili Bio has also established a production base in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, which is under the expansion of flexible production line.Huili Bio's enzyme computational design platform is the first computational platform in China to realize the full-scenario design of enzymes. This platform enables the company to transform products in the pharmaceutical field, so as to achieve high efficiency from laboratory development, industrial production to commercialization, reducing costs by nearly 30% and increasing yields by almost 70% compared to traditional chemical methods, and also helps Huili Bio deploy more than 10 innovative products in various fields.Commenting on the financing, Henry JI, Executive Director of Legend Capital, said: "The synthetic biomaterials market is vast and an important area in the green and low-carbon direction. As the core component of synthetic biology, the design and transformation of enzymes will benefit more traditional biotechnology industries with low-cost and sustainable green production methods. Legend Capital has long focused on investment in the 'IT+' industry, and Huili Bio is a model of combining information technology and biotechnology (IT+BT). With a background in combining industry and research, Huili Bio is a company with differentiated product selection and multi-pipeline extension capabilities. The company has mastered the industry's leading enzyme computing design technology and has rapidly achieved the scale production of high-value-added products such as pharmaceutical intermediates through the layout of the whole industry chain and has been fully recognized by the industry's head customers. Legend Capital is glad to join hands with Huili Biotech to contribute to China's biological 'intelligence'."As an intersection of information science, life science and material science, synthetic biology and bio-based materials have been the focus of Legend Capital's carbon-neutral technology investments. Under the background of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, Legend Capital's investments focus on energy decarbonization, vehicle electrification/intelligence, synthetic biology, etc. Energy decarbonization includes photovoltaic, wind power and smart grid; vehicle electrification/intelligence includes lithium battery vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, battery recycling and others. Legend Capital has made investments in the field of synthetic biology by investing in outstanding companies such as Huili Bio, Zhongke Guosheng, and Tidetron Bio.About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Seoul, South Korea.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments, and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies by solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/legend-capital ).Source: Legend CapitalCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.