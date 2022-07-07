Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Tradegate
06.07.22
09:08 Uhr
31,850 Euro
-0,600
-1,85 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,00033,35015:05
33,10033,25015:05
PR Newswire
07.07.2022 | 13:34
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORECO: Invitation to Noreco Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

OSLO, Norway, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") will publish its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 07:00 (CEST).

An earnings call, available as a webcast, will be hosted at 11:00 (CEST).

To join webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220712_4

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Email: ct@noreco.com
Phone: +47 915 28 501

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/invitation-to-noreco-second-quarter-2022-earnings-call,c3598374

NORECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.