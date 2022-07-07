Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Definitive Extension Proxy Statement and Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Extension Amendment Ahead of Special Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)(NASDAQ:BENEU)(NASDAQ:BENEW)(NASDAQ:BENER) ("Benessere" or the "Company") today announced the filing of a definitive proxy statement (the "Extension Proxy Statement"), to hold a special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to amend the Company's charter (the "Extension Amendment") to extend the date by which the Company has to complete a business combination (the "Extension") from July 7, 2022 to January 7, 2023, or such earlier date as determined by the Company's board of directors (the "Extended Date").

The Special Meeting to approve the Extension Amendment will be held virtually on July 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM, Eastern Time and can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/benespac/sm2022.

The Company's stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date, June 3, 2022, are entitled to vote the shares of common stock of Benessere owned by them at the Special Meeting. Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held, and the Company requests the prompt submission of votes.

If stockholders have any questions or need assistance with voting, please call the Company's proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, at 1-877-870-8565 (toll free) or by email at ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

If the Extension Amendment is approved and the Extension is implemented, the Company's sponsor will contribute to the Company's trust account an aggregate amount equal to $0.033 per share of Class A common stock issued in the Company's initial public offering that is not redeemed in connection with the stockholder vote to approve the Extension Amendment, for each calendar month (commencing on July 7, 2022 and on the 7th day of each subsequent month) until the Extended Date, or portion thereof. Such contributions will be made as a loan that will not accrue interest and will be repayable to the sponsor or its designee upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The Contribution will increase the pro rata portion of the funds available in the Company's trust account in the event of the consummation of an initial business combination or liquidation from approximately $10.35 per share to up to approximately $10.55 per share.

