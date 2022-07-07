- (PLX AI) - Norwegian Property Q2 net income NOK 511 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:10
|Norwegian Property Q2 EPS NOK 0.79
|(PLX AI) - Norwegian Property Q2 net income NOK 511 million.
► Artikel lesen
|14:06
|NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA: NPRO: 2Q 2022 - Record quarter for the rental business, including a new 15-year lease at Fornebu and increased credit lines
|Fr
|NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA: NPRO: Invitation to presentation of the results for the second quarter of 2022
|02.06.
|Norwegian Property ASA: NPRO: New rent agreement in Fornebu
|28.04.
|NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA: NPRO: 1Q 2022 - The end of covid restrictions has resulted in revenue growth, a strong transaction market in core areas has contributed to increased property values and good profit for the company
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA
|1,720
|+12,05 %