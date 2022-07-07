Bemax Inc. Revenue Estimates and Business Outlook for Full Year 2022

DALLAS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Bemax Inc. (OTC PINK:BMXC), a growing global distributor of household products, is pleased to provide business operations update, and revenue estimates for full year 2022.

Bemax continue to expand on its core business objective through market penetration, product development and innovation, market diversification and extensive global marketing. The company is positioned to project revenue increase of over 50% for current fiscal year compared to same period of last year.

Financial Outlook

Full Year 2022 - Bemax Inc. revenue outlook is projected to a range of $1.6million to $2.5 million with estimated net profit margin in the range of $480,000 to $1million.

Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2023

Total estimated revenue for fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, is projected to be in the range of $2.1million to $3.5million. This would be a projected growth rate of over 50% compared to year ended May 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on Bemax's fiscal year ended May 31, 2022, and full fiscal year ending May 31, 2023. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

The global baby diapers market size valued at $52.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $68.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Product innovation and launch. Development of two new women disposable hygienic products is nearing completion. Launch of these new private label products is set for current fiscal year in furtherance of meeting projected revenue.

Market Diversification. The company will expand distribution network in 2022 to enhance market diversification, increase market share and expand product development.

Market Penetration through innovative marketing. Considering this, Bemax will strategize on promoting its private label products and services on social media platforms. The company will expand its social media marketing as one of the major strategies on imparting awareness about the company's various private label product offerings among target customers on social media channels.

Extensive global marketing - the company will gain traction and increase its customer reach among its target segments.

The company will continue to negotiate new competitive pricing with existing Bemax private label manufacturers

We are pleased with the new interest we've seen this past year and new opportunities for the company that would allow for continuous revenue expansion, stated Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO of Bemax Inc.

