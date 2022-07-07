Transparency Market Research: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market is Predicted to Expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Rise in the prevalence of COPD disease is necessitating more COPD care, which is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period

Regulatory approvals and an increase in combination therapy's positive outcome in treating COPD have accelerated its uptake, which is likely to drive the market in the forthcoming years

WILMINGTON, Del., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market was clocked at US$ 19.8 Bn in 2021. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global market is likely to attain value of more than US$ 30.4 Bn by 2031. The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market is being driven by risk factors such as exposure to environmental and direct tobacco smoke, allergens (such as animal dander, dust mites, ragweed, or pollen), toxic substances in the air (such as smoke, chemical fumes, or strong odors), and extreme weather conditions. There has been an increasing awareness about COPD prevention as well.

Risk factors like occupational dusts and chemicals (caused by irritants, vapors, and fumes), outdoor air pollution, indoor air pollution, and recurring lower respiratory infections in children are likely to drive demand COPD treatment. In order to generate profitable revenue streams, market players are concentrating on developing high-end products, which are expected to work for all COPD types. Companies in the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is likely to observe an increase in opportunity due to the rising usage of triple therapy treatment and digital inhalers options.

Globally high COPD incidence and a strong pipeline of COPD therapy medications are expected to drive demand for COPD treatment throughout the projection period. The global market is expected to grow quickly due to the rising elderly populace, early COPD diagnosis due to growing awareness, and unhealthy lifestyle trends across all age groups.

Key Findings of Market Report

The burden and occurrence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are anticipated to rise in the near future as a result of continuous exposure to COPD risk factors and rapid aging of global population, as per a study by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) in 2022. As such, the market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment is expected to increase in the near future.

Depending on distribution channel, the category of retail pharmacies is predicted to have a significant proportion of the global market. Due to the rise in retail pharmacies in developing countries and the number of COPD treatments being prescribed through them, the category is anticipated to expand quickly throughout the projection period.

Market participants are expected to witness high growth prospects in the Asia Pacific . The regional market is being driven by a high incidence of the condition, an aging population, a spike in the patient populace, and expansion of the healthcare industry.

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market is anticipated to grow due to an increase in the number of patients who are effectively treated with combination therapy but did not improve with corticosteroid or bronchodilators therapies. For treating the symptoms as well as improving the quality of life of such patients, combination treatment is superior than monotherapy.

In 2021, the market for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was dominated by North America , which held a share of almost 40%. From 2022 to 2031, the regional market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3%. This can be attributed to the highly structured and technologically advanced regional healthcare sector and the presence of both commercial and state health insurance companies with clearly defined reimbursement procedures.

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market: Segmentation

Drug Class

Combination Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor

Mucokinetics

Others

Type

Chronic Bronchitis

Emphysema

Drug Class

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

