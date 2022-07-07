ETQ Selects Nutrien as 2022 Innovation Excellence Award Winner

Nutrien Recognized for its Use of Reliance QMS to Improve Safety, Mobilize On-Site Safety Inspections

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, the leading quality management system (QMS) provider, today announced that it has named its customer Nutrien the winner of its annual ETQ Innovation Excellence Awards. Nutrien, a global agriculture company and the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, was recognized for its ingenuity and effectiveness implementing ETQ RelianceTM to digitize on-site health and safety inspections across its locations and unlock significant business value to the organization.

"Nutrien has most recently digitized on-site safety and housekeeping inspections through our mobile app, but its ability to digitally innovate with Reliance is not new," said Robert Gremley, ETQ, CEO. "The company earlier replaced paper-based safety, health, and environment (SH&E) processes with our QMS, to improve efficiency, meet growing regulatory compliance requirements and gather data-driven insights to proactively address safety concerns. As a long-standing ETQ customer with a deep safety culture, Nutrien is setting the bar on how ETQ Reliance can be optimized in creative ways to bring SH&E automation to new levels."

"Safety is one of our core values and is at the heart of everything we do. Our vision is for everyone to go home safe, every day,' said Brent Poohkay, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Nutrien. "Thanks to ETQ Reliance, we've been able to automate safety processes across our global operations to keep employees and customers safe and empower our SH&E teams with the digital tools needed to do their jobs efficiently and effectively."

Digital Mobility for Safety and Housekeeping Inspections

Prior to leveraging the Reliance Mobile app, the more than 1,500 Nutrien retail locations in North America were conducting monthly on-site safety inspections on paper and mailing them to a third-party vendor for processing and entry into an online system. The company achieved greater efficiency and accuracy by digitizing and mobilizing inspections with real time notifications, and, as a result, saved tens of thousands of dollars annually in data entry and postal costs.

An EH&S Global Platform for Compliance and Proactive Safety Analysis

Nutrien also expanded ETQ across its global presence in 2019, scaling it to around 2,500 locations worldwide, with 7,000 unique users. Using ETQ Reliance, Nutrien was able to automate consistent and effective processes for incident reporting and investigations, assessments and corrective actions. Since Reliance serves as the central Safety, Health & Environment repository, it delivers robust reports that not only enable compliance, but also uncover valuable insights that help identify potential hazards and safety trends to proactively address them.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.