Vitamin E Market to Reach USD 882.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Vitamin E Market is Segmented by Type (Natural Vitamin E, Synthetic Vitamin E), by Application (Natural Vitamin E, Synthetic Vitamin E), by Application (Feed Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Vitamins & Supplements Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vitamin E market size is estimated to be worth USD 669.7 Million in 2022. It is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 882.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Vitamin E Market

The rise in consumer awareness regarding the health and the disadvantages of vitamin E deficiency will drive the growth of the market. The rising scope of Vitamin E in many applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition will further generate various profitable opportunities for the vitamin E market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-17134/Global_Vitamin_E

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL VITAMIN E MARKET

Animal products like meat, milk, and eggs are consumed widely due to their desirable taste, high nutritional value, and easy availability. Synthetic vitamin E is the crucial ingredient in animal nutrition due to its stability, accessibility, and effectiveness. Vitamin supplementation improves performance, boosts immune systems, and leads to enhanced hatchability and fertility. The lipid oxidation is deceased with lower serum and egg cholesterol concentrations. Milk yield is improved along with superior meat quality and egg size. These factors will boost the growth of the Vitamin E market during the forecast period.

Vitamin E deficiency is a major concern across the world. It is vital for preventing cell damage and stimulating cellular function. Pregnant women, elderly people, children, and infants are provided with Vitamin E in their diet for healthier lifestyles. As an antioxidant, it aids in the fortification of foods such as milk powder, children's food, dietetic products, breakfast cereals, etc. Vitamin is also used in dietary supplements. Such factors will drive the growth of the global Vitamin E market in the coming years.

People suffering from macular degeneration, Crohn's disease, and cystic fibrosis require vitamin E medication to prevent problems related to breathing, digestion, weight loss, gastrointestinal infection, and difficulty in the absorption of foods. As it has high antioxidant properties it is required by the body for improving the immune system and preventing blood clots. Moreover, the anti-inflammation system protects cells from free radicals. This has prompted researchers to investigate further into the therapeutic potential of Vitamin E. This in turn will fuel the growth of the Vitamin E market during the forecast period.

However, there are certain side effects involved in the dosage of pills. It can lead to nausea, headache, fatigue, and bleeding. E-cigarettes and other vaping products contain Vitamin E acetate which has been linked to lung injuries. Such factors will deter the expansion of the Vitamin E market in the upcoming years.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17134/global-vitamin-e

VITAMIN E MARKET SHARE

Based on product, synthetic vitamin E is the highest segment with a share of 90%.

Based on application, the feed industry segment is expected to dominate due to the high demand for animal products and livestock nutrition. Vitamin E is a crucial ingredient in the animal feed industry.

Based on region, Asia-pacific will witness considerable growth due to rising awareness of pharmaceutical and dietary supplements. China is the biggest market with a share of 55% followed by Europe at 40%.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-17134/Global_Vitamin_E

Key Companies

ADM

Zhejiang Medicine

DSM (Cargill)

Wilmar Nutrition

BASF

Riken

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shandong SunnyGrain

Ningbo Dahongying

Glanny

Zhejiang Worldbestve

Vitae Naturals.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-17134/Global_Vitamin_E

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-17134&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Natural Vitamin E market size is estimated to be worth USD 668.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 942.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9% during the review period.

- The global Hair Care market size is projected to reach USD 7655.5 Million by 2027, from USD 4870 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Vitamin E Linoleate market size was USD 2 Million and it is expected to reach USD 3 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Gummy Vitamin market size was USD 1700 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2300 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Algae products market was valued at USD 2,276.0 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4286.8 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2022 to 2031.

- The global Vitamin Supplements market size is projected to reach USD 28600 Million by 2027, from USD 22140 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Herbal Supplements market size is estimated to be worth USD 7637.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9280.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period

- The global Dietary Supplements market size is projected to reach USD 121110 Million by 2027, from USD 89810 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Plant Protein market was valued at USD 5865 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 10330 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2027.

- The functional food market size was valued at USD 177,770.00 Million in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 267,924.40 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Food Anti-caking Agents market size is estimated to be worth USD 710.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 877.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period.

- The global Nutraceutical Ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 174 Million by 2027, from USD 128.5 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Nutritional Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 4733.1 Million by 2027, from USD 3360 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Astaxanthin market size is estimated to be worth USD 121.2 Million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 200.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- Global Vitamin E Hair Care Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Vitamin E Shampoo Sales Market Report 2021

- Global and United States Vitamin E Nicotinate Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Food Antioxidant Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

- The global packaged food market size was valued at USD 1,925.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,407.2 Billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Freeze Dried Foods market size is estimated to be worth USD 12350 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15190 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

- The global food safety testing market size was valued at USD 13,144 Million in 2017, and is estimated to reach USD 23,204 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

- The global plant extract market is estimated to be worth USD 17790 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 31170 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Click here to see related reports on Vitamin E Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg