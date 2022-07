Ashtead Group plc

7 July 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, Ashtead Group plc advises that Lucinda Riches has been appointed as Chair of Peel Hunt Limited from 7 July 2022.

Further enquiries:

