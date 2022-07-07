Multicorp International, Inc.: Multicorp International Inc, Launches e-Commerce Site

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / MultiCorp International, Inc, (OTC PINK:MCIC - News) announced today the company has launched a new e-commerce store https://mcic-estore.com/ for the products highly in demand.

The company released the following statement, "MultiCorp now has a direct to customer channel, targeting both individual consumers and businesses. The products are available as single quantity and also as large quantities at competitive price"



Mr. Ben Friedman, President and acting CEO stated, "MCIC's e-commerce store has products that are in-demand at all times. MCIC branding ensures continuous supply to meet the demand. This reflects how MultiCorp International, Inc is progressing towards more sustainable revenue streams in sectors that have shown continued growth, now and in the future, shows our commitment in having a clear message to the world."



About MultiCorp International, Inc.



MultiCorp International, Inc is committed to identifying and acquiring companies that are focused on growth in a variety of medical sectors. We have positioned ourselves to work with global supply chains for the much-needed PPE, medicines, vaccines, and pharmacological products that can help patients stay safe and live healthier lives. The key strategy is to keep the costs of our products down with our existing supply chains and to increase sales contracts by identifying new networks of customers. Along with moving simultaneously on several potential acquisitions that should be profitable for the company and increase our growth on a larger scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets.

