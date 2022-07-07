Anzeige
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
Frankfurt
07.07.22
08:02 Uhr
37,600 Euro
+1,200
+3,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.07.2022
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, July 7

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:7 July 2022

Name of applicant:Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:1 October 2021To:30 April 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:555,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):105,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:450,000

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913
