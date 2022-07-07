Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, July 7
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:7 July 2022
|Name of applicant:
|Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 October 2021
|To:
|30 April 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|555,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|105,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|450,000
|Name of contact:
|Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3008 4913
