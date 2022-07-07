After the Official Launch of SPiCE II, SPiCE's Executive Team Heads to Switzerland to Meet with Investors Keen on Participating in the Digital Economy

SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) firm in the Blockchain Tokenization ecosystem, announced today it will be making its second Investor Roadshow stop in Zurich, Switzerland on July 11 14. The European appearance by SPiCE VC's executive leadership is following the global launch of SPiCE II, a fund offering investors exposure to the growth opportunities within the digital economy. As SPiCE VC's first traditional fund, SPiCE II has a renewed focus on identifying innovative companies that stand to benefit the most from the mass proliferation of Blockchain technologies across many industries. A tokenized version of SPiCE II will be launched later this year.

"European investors understand the transformational power of blockchain technology in the financial sector and beyond, which is why we're thrilled to be on-the-ground in Zurich, connecting with innovators, entrepreneurs the continent's leading financial minds that are all interested in building the digital future," said Tal Elyashiv, co-founder managing partner of SPiCE VC. "Given the recent equity markets downturn and crypto market crash, the timing for launching SPiCE II is perfect as investment round valuations will return to being more reasonable."

Elyashiv adds, "As SPiCE VC continues to redefine venture capital in a Web3 world, we look forward to creating opportunities that increase access and exposure to this thriving space."

Switzerland has created an inclusive and pragmatic regulatory and investment environment that encourages and supports further innovation within the Blockchain Tokenization ecosystem. This approach to fostering the evolution of the digital economy, which includes the launch of the Swiss Digital Exchange (SDX), combined with its vibrant investment community, makes Zurich an ideal location for SPiCE II's European debut.

"As one of SPiCE VC's general partners, I couldn't be more excited to be a part this next phase of SPiCE II's journey," said Rene Eichenberger. "SPiCE VC has already established itself as the leading VC firm in one of the world's fastest growing verticals and I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience in private equity and venture capital to help the firm successfully scale."

The introduction of SPiCE II comes on the heels of the overwhelming success of SPiCE I it's first and fully tokenized fund. SPiCE I was named the top performing fund in the tokenization and Blockchain market by Security Token Market, the largest security token financial data and media firm. Helping drive its historic growth, SPiCE I experienced three portfolio companies successfully going public in 2021, including INX Limited, Lottery.com and Bakkt, in addition to the stellar performance of other portfolio companies like Blockdaemon and Securitize.

SPiCE II is actively seeking out emerging Blockchain leaders in digital assets, lending, real estate, infrastructure, gaming, the Metaverse, and beyond. SPiCE II has already received significant interest from institutional investors and family offices.

