Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results July 27, 2022

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be published on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00 ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start to ensure placement into the conference on time.

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 416 764 8658
Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 888 886 7786
Call-in number for the conference call (UK): 080 065 22435

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:
https://app.webinar.net/QYd2kL5GD0P

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the Lundin Mining website www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the call through August 28, 2022.

Call-in numbers for the replay are (North America): +1 877 674 7070 or (internationally) +1 416 764 8692
The passcode for the replay is: 653211

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 7, 2022 at 13:00 Eastern Time.

Mark Turner, Vice President, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Irina Kuznetsova, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

