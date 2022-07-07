MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Announces Commercial Availability of HotMPS Sequencing Chemistry*and Instrument**in the United Kingdom

SHENZHEN, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech (MGI)announced that its innovative HotMPS sequencing chemistry* and instrument** are commercially available in the United Kingdom, 23rdJune 2022. Further details will be communicated during the 17th Annual Meeting of the International Conference of Genomics (ICG-17) in Riga.

The sequencing chemistry HotMPS* was launched at the end of April and data generated by end users using this new chemistry* was presented during the European Human Genetics Conference (ESHG) in Vienna on 11th June. The instruments** will first be made available to selected labs in the UK, including one at Imperial College London. MGI anticipates that the first set of data generated by UK users based on HotMPS sequencing chemistry* will be presented during the 14th Annual Next Generation Sequencing and Clinical Diagnostics Congress in London, UK.

MGI's DNBSEQ-G400 sequencers** have been one of most popular medium-high throughput sequencers in the world. Following the agreement of a Consent Order sealed by the Court, MGI is open to orders of this powerful sequencing platform with HotMPS* in the UK market from 23rd June and will start commercial shipment to customers.

Moving forward, MGI will continue bringing new instruments to the UK market. Future launch plans will be announced at 17th Annual Meeting of the International Conference of Genomics (ICG-17), as MGI moves towards launching its entire family of library preparation kits to enable whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, RNA sequencing, metagenomics sequencing and more.

"We are very excited to extend our HotMPS* sequencing offering to the UK market. Our established and proven DNBSEQ technology serves as an additional choice to sequencing customers which we believe is essential to drive innovation. With our local UK team, we are ready to offer immediate support to customers who have been looking forward to this launch." said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa.

These market-proven sequencing products will fulfill UK customers' needs, while delivering performance, quality, availability, and affordability to the scientific community. MGI's DNBSEQ sequencers** combine the high-accuracy and cost-effective PCR-free core patterned array technology (DNBSEQ)* with its unique DNB library and the high-quality and high-efficiency HotMPS* chemistry to present an alternative choice for sequencing.

MGI strives to drive technology innovation and develop complete workflow instruments and kits centered on the DNBSEQ platform**. In addition to sequencing instruments**, MGI has developed a comprehensive portfolio of lab automation instruments (MGISTP series, MGISP series and MGINE series) and sample/library kits to enable complete workflow automation.

Since MGI launched its first sequencer*** commercially in 2016, market adoption has grown dramatically all over the world. Thousands of MGI sequencers*** have been installed worldwide, along with additional thousands of automated platforms. Over 1,900 scientific papers have also been published with data generated using MGI instruments***.

Remarks:

The HotMPS sequencing reagent can only be used with DNBSEQ-G400RS (Cat.No.900-000493-00) and DNBSEQ-G400 (Cat.No.900-000492-00) whose software has been configured for HotMPS, and will not work effectively with MGI's sequencer whose software has not been properly configured for HotMPS. Use of these reagents with sequencers whose software has not been configured for HotMPS will invalidate any warranty which may have been provided by MGI, and any liability for intellectual property infringement arising from the use of such reagents is excluded from any IP indemnity.

DNBSEQ-G400RS (Cat.No.900-000493-00) and DNBSEQ-G400 (Cat.No.900-000492-00) whose software has been configured for HotMPS MUST be used in conjunction with MGI's HotMPS sequencing reagent, and MUST NOT be used with MGI's CoolMPS or StandardMPS reagents (or with any reagents containing a 3'O-azidomethyl blocking group). This is important because (i) such sequencers will not work effectively with MGI's CoolMPS or StandardMPS reagents (or with any reagents containing a 3'O-azidomethyl blocking group); and (ii) the use of such reagents will give rise to the risk of patent infringement proceedings. Use of MGI's CoolMPS or StandardMPS reagents (or with any reagents containing a 3'O-azidomethyl blocking group) with such sequencers will invalidate any warranty which may have been provided by MGI, and any liability for intellectual property infringement arising from the use of such reagents is excluded from any IP indemnity.

Disclaimers:

*This sequencing reagent is only available in selected countries.

**This sequencer is only available in selected countries, and its software has been specially configured to be used in conjunction with MGI's HotMPS sequencing reagents exclusively.

***Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, USA, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania.