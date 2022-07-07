Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Tradetips has revealed an exciting opportunity to take their new educational stocks and crypto class at Crypto Friday's. Centered around helping as many people as possible; the trade alert service company has volunteered to teach this class for free. The announcement comes as no surprise given their history of making trading accessible and less daunting. Attendees can also benefit from having their questions answered directly from Tradetips co-founder Justin Kim.

It's a great chance to learn how to analyze the market and where to find investments regarding stock, NFT and crypto trading. Guests can also gain exposure to a panel of speakers, workshops, hackathons, NFT auctions and more. Tradetips has pulled all the stops to make sure this is a valuable learning experience for those who attend.

Tradetips is an upcoming trading company that launched at the peak of COVID-19 with the goal of helping people kickstart their investing journey. They provide their members multiple educational opportunities through real time trade alerts, videos, articles and in person classes. To learn more about the company, check out: tradetips.io.

Classes are available at no cost every other week in downtown Los Angeles beginning at 5pm. Check out: Crypto,NFT, Stocks 101 to register or learn more about the class.

