Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 7 juillet/July 2022) - Global Health Clinics Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 3,836,581 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on July 8, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Global Health Clinics Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 3 836 581 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 8 juillet 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 11 juillet/July 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 12 juillet/July 2022 Symbol/Symbole: MJRX NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 37958W 30 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 37958W 30 1 2 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 37958W202/CA37958W2022

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com