VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Verisante Technology, Inc. (NEX:VER.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the 2022 Annual General Meeting held on July 6, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. All director nominees were elected.

The shareholders approved resolutions to set the number of directors at four, and to elect Thomas Braun, Jake Thiessen, Emmeline Braun and Vincent Trinh to serve as directors until the next annual meeting or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.

The shareholders also ratified the appointment of the Company's auditors, Fernandez Young, LLP, as auditors of the Company and to accept the financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and to re-appoint the auditors for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Company Contact:

Thomas Braun, President & CEO

Verisante Technology, Inc.

Telephone: (604) 716-5133

Email: info@verisante.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements all of which are subject to market risks, and the possibility that the Company will not be able to achieve all of its stated goals. These statements are made based upon current expectations and actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: Verisante Technology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707977/Verisante-Technology-Inc-Announces-AGM-Results