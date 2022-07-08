

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad lower on Friday as investors await cues from key U.S. jobs data due later in the day.



Asian markets advanced on renewed China stimulus expectations and hopes for a soft landing for the U.S. economy.



Federal Reserve governors Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday backed another big interest-rate rise in July but said they think recession fears are overblown.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss possible reductions in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in a meeting with his advisers set for today, the Bloomberg reported. The White House appears to be split on whether or not to list Trump-era tariffs.



The Japanese yen rose against the dollar after reports that former Prime Minister Abe was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital.



The British pound was on course for its best week in more than two years on the ailing euro after the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Gold was marginally up while oil added to overnight gains on signs of tight supply.



U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session overnight as a falling trend in commodity prices tempered investor expectations over inflation and interest-rate hikes.



The Dow rallied 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.5 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.3 percent.



European stocks ended on a buoyant note Thursday, as Samsung issued a solid second-quarter earnings outlook and the June FOMC meeting minutes reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's intent to get prices under control to address stubborn inflation.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.9 percent, extending gains for a second day running. The German DAX soared 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 1.1 percent.







