

Holcim acquired General Beton Romania S.R.L, a key national player in ready-mix concrete.



The transaction will integrate General Beton's expertise, along with its 160 employees and eight ready-mix concrete plants. Holcim Romania will now operate 27 ready-mix concrete facilities, advancing the company's goal to generate 25% of ready-mix net sales from ECOPact green concrete.



General Beton Romania was founded in 1998. In addition to the production and sale of concrete, the company also offers logistical and laboratory services.







