SLINGSHOT BIOSCIENCES, INC. the developers of synthetic cells, today announced they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with OLS OMNI Life Science. OLS is your partner for solutions in Flow Cytometry, Cell Culture, Cell Counting, Imaging, and Cell Analysis. We offer innovative systems for the entire workflow of cell research: From cell culture to real-time cell analysis, cell counting, and microbiology.

The agreement entitles OLS the rights to distribute and resell Slingshot Bio's products in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy. Through OLS's network of customers, Slingshot Bio will be able to establish its presence in the Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy market with the well-established presence and expertise of OLS who has been selling into the flow cytometry industry for many years.

"OLS's network will provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. Slingshot Biosciences has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that OLS's extensive knowledge in the field, prominent presence and large customer base will help us leverage our position in the flow cytometry market," said Jeffrey Kim, CEO Founder, Slingshot Biosciences, Inc.

Slingshot Bio's synthetic cellular controls provide consistent, precise, accurate control for research users in the flow cytometry space by mimicking blood properties as detected by flow cytometry. The ability to manufacture consistent controls for flow cytometry has been missing for decades and is now accurately reproducible with Slingshot Bio's unique manufacturing platform. "Slingshot Bio's synthetic cells greatly empower and round off our flow cytometry portfolio, which is a central pillar of OLS," said Andreas Friese, COO of OMNI Life Science. "Our company identity entails a great focus on innovation, precision, and reproducibility, and our newly established partnership with Slingshot Bio enables us to support labs during the entirety of their workflow while maintaining high scientific standards.

Founded in 2012, Slingshot Biosciences is a fast-growing life sciences company with a platform technology and paradigm-shifting mission to make synthetic cells the gold standard for all cell-based applications-including diagnostics, and adoptive cell therapy development and instrument calibration. Learn more at www.slingshotbio.com

