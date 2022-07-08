Regulatory News:
June 22
June 21
Change
Jan-June
Jan-June
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
125,672
115,408
9%
766,833
646,372
19%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles*
203,296
52,359
288%
872,459
251,368
247%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In June 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 125,672 trucks, an increase of 9% compared to June 2021. Since 1 January, almost 767,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
In June 2022, Le Shuttle transported 203,296 passenger vehicles, driven by the British half term holidays and the festivities organised for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Since 1 January, more than 872,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
Traffic figures for the month of July will be published on Tuesday 9 August 2022 before the markets open.
