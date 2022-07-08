Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

June 22 June 21 Change Jan-June

2022 Jan-June

2021 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 125,672 115,408 9% 766,833 646,372 19% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 203,296 52,359 288% 872,459 251,368 247%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In June 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 125,672 trucks, an increase of 9% compared to June 2021. Since 1 January, almost 767,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

In June 2022, Le Shuttle transported 203,296 passenger vehicles, driven by the British half term holidays and the festivities organised for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Since 1 January, more than 872,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Traffic figures for the month of July will be published on Tuesday 9 August 2022 before the markets open.

