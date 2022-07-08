Tesla has unveiled a fold-out solar trailer equipped with nine panels and a SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system.From pv magazine USA Tesla has unveiled a new concept solar trailer for range extension at the IdeenExpo in Hanover, Germany. The trailer features a fold-out array of nine solar panels and the SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system. The trailer reportedly cab produce about 50 miles of additional electric vehicle range, assuming the modules pictured are about 300 W each. This brings the array capacity to approximately 2.7 kW. The average US driver covers about 39 miles a day ...

