Freitag, 08.07.2022
Eilmeldung! Überraschende Übernahme mit eklatanten Auswirkungen – Kursexplosion?!
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2022 | 08:05
DNO ASA: Edinburgh Exploration Well Comes Up Dry

Oslo, 8 July 2022 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported that the Edinburgh exploration well (30/14a- 5) drilled in offshore UK license P255 is being plugged and abandoned having failed to encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons in the prospect. The well was drilled to a total depth of 16,500 feet and encountered two sandstones of Jurassic age but wireline logging indicated no movable hydrocarbons within the sandstones. DNO holds a 45 percent interest in the Edinburgh prospect. The well, operated by Shell U.K. Limited, was drilled through a joint well agreement covering four separate, contiguous licenses, of which two are in the UK (P255 and P2401) and two in Norway (PL018ES and PL969).

Data collected will be integrated with existing seismic data and further studies will be undertaken to assess the remaining potential within the licenses.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


