

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports-fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) announced Friday that Andy Higginson has been appointed as Chair, effective July 11.



Higginson holds over 28 years of continuous non-executive director experience on PLC boards, including senior leadership roles over nearly 15 years at Tesco. He was most recently the Chair of William Morrison Supermarkets plc until its takeover by private equity firm CD&R LLP in November 2021.



He is also currently Senior Independent Director at Flutter plc.



On May 25, the company said it decided to accelerate the separation of the roles of Chair and Chief Executive Officer, following which Peter Cowgill, then Executive Chairman, stepped down from his role with immediate effect.



Helen Ashton was appointed as the company's interim Non-Executive Chair, and Kath Smith as the interim CEO.



Higginson, Chair elect, said, 'Having closely followed JD's success over the years, I see it as an exceptional business, with a strong strategic position. The Board has clearly been addressing its governance and risk management structure and I very much look forward to working with the Board and the senior management team, including our new CEO once appointed...'







