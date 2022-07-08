Dutch startup Charged has developed a lithium-ion battery with a storage capacity of 5 kWh. It can be stacked in a six-unit configuration to reach 30 kWh. It measures 400 mm x 500 mm x 200 mm and weighs 45 kg. Dutch startup Charged has developed a lithium iron phosphate battery with a storage capacity of 5 kWh and a rated power of 2 kW. It brought the Sessy (Smart Energy Storage System) battery to market via a crowdfunding campaign. "The AC coupled battery can be stacked in a six-unit configuration to reach 30 kWh of storage capacity and 12 kW of power," company co-founder Roeland Nagel told pv ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...