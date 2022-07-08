RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results

8 July 2022

Rightmove plc

Notification of 2022 Half Year Results

Rightmove plc will be announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 at 7am on Friday, 29 July2022.

A presentation for analysts will be available online from 7.00 am at

https://plc.rightmove.co.uk/investors/results-reports-presentations/year/2022

Contact:

Michelle Palmer

Assistant Company Secretary

Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk