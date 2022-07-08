

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL.L) said that it has proposed to raise additional equity capital through the issue of new ordinary shares in the capital of the company by way of non-pre-emptive tap issuance.



The new ordinary shares will be issued at a price of 169.0 pence per Share. The Issue Price represents a discount of 3.1 per cent to the mid-market closing share price of 174.4 pence on 7 July 2022.



The Issue is expected to close at 4.00 p.m. (London time) on Thursday 14 July 2022.



The issue proceeds will be applied to restore capacity within the company's 400 million pounds Revolving Credit Facility, and provide additional financial resources to pursue HICL's near-term pipeline.



HICL Infrastructure also announced a conditional offer for subscription via PrimaryBid of new ordinary Shares of 0.01 pence each in the Company at an issue price of 169.0 pence per new ordinary share.



The company noted that the Retail Offer and the Placing are conditional on the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Retail Offer and the Placing being admitted to to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc.



Admission is expected to take place on 19 July 2022. The Retail Offer will not be completed without the Placing also being completed.







