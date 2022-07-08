

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 52.9 in June from 54.0 in May.



However, a reading above 50 indicates optimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity weakened to 47.6 in June from 52.5 in the previous month. In April, the reading was 50.3.







