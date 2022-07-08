Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 7
[08.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|109,767,777.57
|8.8866
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|903,346.63
|89.6177
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,762,461.50
|97.5423
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|153,062.00
|USD
|0
|16,752,801.09
|109.4511
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,149,937.13
|109.0682
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|296,641.00
|EUR
|0
|31,820,795.87
|107.2704
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|54,159.00
|CHF
|0
|5,540,739.82
|102.3051
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|64,729,355.70
|8.6111
