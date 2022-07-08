

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Unite Group Plc (UTG.L), a student accommodation provider in the UK, said in a trading update on Friday that it is confident to hit or surpass its rental growth target for the academic year 2022-23, following strong sales growth to date.



The Group said it expects to report 97 percent occupancy for the full year and achieve rental growth at or just above the top end of its guidance range of 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent.



Joe Lister, Unite Students Chief Financial Officer, said: '.We are well protected against inflationary pressures through annual re-pricing of our income and cost hedging but, like others, are not immune from the impact of rising costs and interest rates. We continue to see significant investor demand for student accommodation, reflecting the sector's positive outlook, as demonstrated by valuation increases for USAF and LSAV in the quarter.'



Across the Unite's entire property portfolio, 90 percent of rooms are now sold for 2022-23, compared with 81 percent in 2021-22, and 80 percent in 2020-21.







