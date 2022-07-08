Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:

24,051 shares

1 690 241.27

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,912

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,459

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 94,757 shares for 16,928,070.20

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 72 768 shares for 13,043,28.59

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:

2,062 shares

5,582,094.44

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,513

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,443

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 65,084 shares for 11,462,493.20

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 65,102 shares for 11,602,181.65

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

3,126,477.80

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,912 94,757 16,928,070.20 1,459 72,768 13,043,283.59 03/01/2022 14 800 167,760.00 04/01/2022 11 400 85,220.00 05/01/2022 3 100 21,400.00 06/01/2022 59 1,514 314,548.64 07/01/2022 44 1,579 320,458.05 10/01/2022 33 1,121 221,700.17 11/01/2022 9 400 79,252.00 1 100 20,300.00 12/01/2022 7 300 59,700.00 6 200 40,300.00 13/01/2022 33 1,768 343,292.56 14/01/2022 29 1,102 209,082.46 17/01/2022 3 200 38,500.00 18/01/2022 9 600 114,048.00 19/01/2022 10 400 75,300.00 2 100 19,200.00 20/01/2022 4 200 38,700.00 21/01/2022 6 300 57,801.00 12 300 58,761.00 24/01/2022 23 1,500 286,755.00 7 400 78,700.00 25/01/2022 74 4,900 911,939.00 2 101 19,095.06 26/01/2022 14 1,200 224,256.00 27/01/2022 23 800 147,504.00 2 100 18,800.00 28/01/2022 17 900 166,248.00 31/01/2022 3 300 55,701.00 18 300 56,400.00 01/02/2022 21 1,900 361,950.00 02/02/2022 22 1,200 229,896.00 03/02/2022 18 1,100 206,701.00 04/02/2022 12 1,300 240,994.00 07/02/2022 6 500 92,050.00 3 200 37,200.00 08/02/2022 10 800 146,200.00 3 200 37,200.00 09/02/2022 6 200 36,600.00 26 900 167,049.00 10/02/2022 12 1,071 193,990.23 11/02/2022 35 1,200 214,500.00 14/02/2022 43 2,300 402,040.00 15/02/2022 18 1,000 178,000.00 16/02/2022 11 800 140,800.00 1 1 179.00 17/02/2022 1 200 35,600.00 18/02/2022 10 499 89,071.50 21/02/2022 25 1,600 277,968.00 22/02/2022 63 1,300 220,103.00 14 1,200 207,132.00 23/02/2022 1 200 34,340.00 16 1,200 209,604.00 24/02/2022 58 2,400 399,312.00 25/02/2022 61 2,600 449,306.00 28/02/2022 18 1,100 186,549.00 01/03/2022 7 600 101,598.00 6 300 52,251.00 02/03/2022 3 300 50,949.00 5 500 86,750.00 03/03/2022 11 800 140,000.00 04/03/2022 31 1,300 222,898.00 07/03/2022 48 1,200 199,512.00 08/03/2022 24 1,300 216,060.00 14 1,200 204,804.00 09/03/2022 16 1,500 256,305.00 10/03/2022 13 1,100 186,945.00 6 600 103,800.00 11/03/2022 10 1,200 200,796.00 11 900 153,153.00 14/03/2022 7 600 101,400.00 33 900 156,240.00 15/03/2022 72 1,700 283,577.00 2 300 50,550.00 16/03/2022 69 3,800 661,200.00 17/03/2022 33 2,000 358,180.00 18/03/2022 4 300 53,499.00 17 1,000 180,550.00 21/03/2022 5 400 72,500.00 7 600 109,998.00 22/03/2022 4 300 53,649.00 23/03/2022 3 200 35,500.00 12 200 35,900.00 24/03/2022 27 1,701 298,372.41 1 1 179.10 25/03/2022 33 1,100 195,382.00 28/03/2022 19 1,000 179,160.00 29/03/2022 7 200 36,850.00 33 1,600 295,824.00 30/03/2022 5 300 55,350.00 11 200 37,250.00 31/03/2022 1 1 187.00 16 600 112,548.00 01/04/2022 8 499 92,963.70 4 200 37,550.00 04/04/2022 4 200 37,220.00 20 800 151,152.00 05/04/2022 1 17 3,213.00 8 1,000 192,000.00 06/04/2022 5 300 57,150.00 10 200 38,900.00 07/04/2022 9 484 91,476.00 6 101 19,291.00 08/04/2022 1 1 190.60 6 401 77,192.50 11/04/2022 12 300 58,899.00 12/04/2022 43 2,100 402,990.00 2 100 19,400.00 13/04/2022 56 3,000 552,810.00 14/04/2022 2 200 37,250.00 37 2,600 488,020.00 19/04/2022 20 1,100 203,500.00 4 400 74,300.00 20/04/2022 30 1,200 227,472.00 21/04/2022 2 100 19,000.00 1 100 19,100.00 22/04/2022 45 1,200 224,172.00 13 1,000 188,380.00 25/04/2022 22 800 147,048.00 6 500 93,000.00 26/04/2022 10 500 92,710.00 25 900 170,460.00 27/04/2022 11 500 92,000.00 5 400 74,300.00 28/04/2022 16 701 130,435.07 37 701 131,935.21 29/04/2022 15 1,000 188,150.00 39 1,600 303,952.00 02/05/2022 69 3,195 579,093.75 29 2,801 534,682.89 03/05/2022 14 700 135,128.00 42 1,800 350,856.00 04/05/2022 26 1,700 321,062.00 05/05/2022 13 900 167,346.00 10 600 112,752.00 06/05/2022 46 3,000 530,010.00 09/05/2022 43 2,400 401,424.00 10/05/2022 1 16 2,624.00 1 100 16,750.00 11/05/2022 33 1,678 286,703.08 12/05/2022 41 1,684 281,682.68 17 1,000 168,620.00 13/05/2022 1 1 169.50 39 1,223 209,903.49 16/05/2022 6 200 35,150.00 17/05/2022 8 401 70,126.88 14 801 142,826.31 18/05/2022 14 1,100 189,750.00 2 200 35,250.00 19/05/2022 29 1,300 216,268.00 20/05/2022 16 700 116,298.00 16 605 101,404.05 23/05/2022 7 400 66,952.00 27 795 134,100.60 24/05/2022 38 1,300 215,514.00 2 100 16,700.00 25/05/2022 6 401 65,964.50 12 600 99,552.00 26/05/2022 10 500 82,100.00 4 300 49,500.00 27/05/2022 33 1,300 218,621.00 30/05/2022 41 1,300 225,550.00 31/05/2022 14 1,800 309,222.00 13 700 122,850.00 01/06/2022 11 700 118,650.00 17 700 120,498.00 02/06/2022 11 600 101,250.00 31 1,900 333,716.00 03/06/2022 25 1,200 212,856.00 20 900 162,648.00 06/06/2022 5 300 53,670.00 24 1,100 201,168.00 07/06/2022 19 1,000 176,450.00 11 500 90,300.00 08/06/2022 19 1,300 224,900.00 3 200 34,650.00 09/06/2022 27 1,100 185,845.00 1 100 17,000.00 10/06/2022 18 1,100 182,589.00 13/06/2022 18 700 114,401.00 6 400 65,700.00 14/06/2022 35 2,000 316,420.00 2 200 32,850.00 15/06/2022 1 100 15,200.00 7 400 63,360.00 16/06/2022 11 500 76,930.00 3 100 15,400.00 17/06/2022 5 300 46,500.00 20/06/2022 1 100 15,500.00 2 100 15,700.00 21/06/2022 15 600 95,550.00 22/06/2022 4 200 31,500.00 7 500 80,530.00 23/06/2022 4 300 48,150.00 12 600 97,200.00 24/06/2022 41 1,500 249,000.00 27/06/2022 6 300 51,180.00 28/06/2022 3 200 33,500.00 29/06/2022 23 600 98,700.00 9 500 82,750.00 30/06/2022 15 500 81,410.00 9 560 92,920.80

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005108/en/

Contacts:

Rémy Cointreau