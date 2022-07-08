Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:
- 24,051 shares
- 1 690 241.27
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,912
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,459
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 94,757 shares for 16,928,070.20
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 72 768 shares for 13,043,28.59
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:
- 2,062 shares
- 5,582,094.44
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,513
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,443
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 65,084 shares for 11,462,493.20
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 65,102 shares for 11,602,181.65
The following assets appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 share
- 3,126,477.80
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Total
1,912
94,757
16,928,070.20
1,459
72,768
13,043,283.59
03/01/2022
14
800
167,760.00
04/01/2022
11
400
85,220.00
05/01/2022
3
100
21,400.00
06/01/2022
59
1,514
314,548.64
07/01/2022
44
1,579
320,458.05
10/01/2022
33
1,121
221,700.17
11/01/2022
9
400
79,252.00
1
100
20,300.00
12/01/2022
7
300
59,700.00
6
200
40,300.00
13/01/2022
33
1,768
343,292.56
14/01/2022
29
1,102
209,082.46
17/01/2022
3
200
38,500.00
18/01/2022
9
600
114,048.00
19/01/2022
10
400
75,300.00
2
100
19,200.00
20/01/2022
4
200
38,700.00
21/01/2022
6
300
57,801.00
12
300
58,761.00
24/01/2022
23
1,500
286,755.00
7
400
78,700.00
25/01/2022
74
4,900
911,939.00
2
101
19,095.06
26/01/2022
14
1,200
224,256.00
27/01/2022
23
800
147,504.00
2
100
18,800.00
28/01/2022
17
900
166,248.00
31/01/2022
3
300
55,701.00
18
300
56,400.00
01/02/2022
21
1,900
361,950.00
02/02/2022
22
1,200
229,896.00
03/02/2022
18
1,100
206,701.00
04/02/2022
12
1,300
240,994.00
07/02/2022
6
500
92,050.00
3
200
37,200.00
08/02/2022
10
800
146,200.00
3
200
37,200.00
09/02/2022
6
200
36,600.00
26
900
167,049.00
10/02/2022
12
1,071
193,990.23
11/02/2022
35
1,200
214,500.00
14/02/2022
43
2,300
402,040.00
15/02/2022
18
1,000
178,000.00
16/02/2022
11
800
140,800.00
1
1
179.00
17/02/2022
1
200
35,600.00
18/02/2022
10
499
89,071.50
21/02/2022
25
1,600
277,968.00
22/02/2022
63
1,300
220,103.00
14
1,200
207,132.00
23/02/2022
1
200
34,340.00
16
1,200
209,604.00
24/02/2022
58
2,400
399,312.00
25/02/2022
61
2,600
449,306.00
28/02/2022
18
1,100
186,549.00
01/03/2022
7
600
101,598.00
6
300
52,251.00
02/03/2022
3
300
50,949.00
5
500
86,750.00
03/03/2022
11
800
140,000.00
04/03/2022
31
1,300
222,898.00
07/03/2022
48
1,200
199,512.00
08/03/2022
24
1,300
216,060.00
14
1,200
204,804.00
09/03/2022
16
1,500
256,305.00
10/03/2022
13
1,100
186,945.00
6
600
103,800.00
11/03/2022
10
1,200
200,796.00
11
900
153,153.00
14/03/2022
7
600
101,400.00
33
900
156,240.00
15/03/2022
72
1,700
283,577.00
2
300
50,550.00
16/03/2022
69
3,800
661,200.00
17/03/2022
33
2,000
358,180.00
18/03/2022
4
300
53,499.00
17
1,000
180,550.00
21/03/2022
5
400
72,500.00
7
600
109,998.00
22/03/2022
4
300
53,649.00
23/03/2022
3
200
35,500.00
12
200
35,900.00
24/03/2022
27
1,701
298,372.41
1
1
179.10
25/03/2022
33
1,100
195,382.00
28/03/2022
19
1,000
179,160.00
29/03/2022
7
200
36,850.00
33
1,600
295,824.00
30/03/2022
5
300
55,350.00
11
200
37,250.00
31/03/2022
1
1
187.00
16
600
112,548.00
01/04/2022
8
499
92,963.70
4
200
37,550.00
04/04/2022
4
200
37,220.00
20
800
151,152.00
05/04/2022
1
17
3,213.00
8
1,000
192,000.00
06/04/2022
5
300
57,150.00
10
200
38,900.00
07/04/2022
9
484
91,476.00
6
101
19,291.00
08/04/2022
1
1
190.60
6
401
77,192.50
11/04/2022
12
300
58,899.00
12/04/2022
43
2,100
402,990.00
2
100
19,400.00
13/04/2022
56
3,000
552,810.00
14/04/2022
2
200
37,250.00
37
2,600
488,020.00
19/04/2022
20
1,100
203,500.00
4
400
74,300.00
20/04/2022
30
1,200
227,472.00
21/04/2022
2
100
19,000.00
1
100
19,100.00
22/04/2022
45
1,200
224,172.00
13
1,000
188,380.00
25/04/2022
22
800
147,048.00
6
500
93,000.00
26/04/2022
10
500
92,710.00
25
900
170,460.00
27/04/2022
11
500
92,000.00
5
400
74,300.00
28/04/2022
16
701
130,435.07
37
701
131,935.21
29/04/2022
15
1,000
188,150.00
39
1,600
303,952.00
02/05/2022
69
3,195
579,093.75
29
2,801
534,682.89
03/05/2022
14
700
135,128.00
42
1,800
350,856.00
04/05/2022
26
1,700
321,062.00
05/05/2022
13
900
167,346.00
10
600
112,752.00
06/05/2022
46
3,000
530,010.00
09/05/2022
43
2,400
401,424.00
10/05/2022
1
16
2,624.00
1
100
16,750.00
11/05/2022
33
1,678
286,703.08
12/05/2022
41
1,684
281,682.68
17
1,000
168,620.00
13/05/2022
1
1
169.50
39
1,223
209,903.49
16/05/2022
6
200
35,150.00
17/05/2022
8
401
70,126.88
14
801
142,826.31
18/05/2022
14
1,100
189,750.00
2
200
35,250.00
19/05/2022
29
1,300
216,268.00
20/05/2022
16
700
116,298.00
16
605
101,404.05
23/05/2022
7
400
66,952.00
27
795
134,100.60
24/05/2022
38
1,300
215,514.00
2
100
16,700.00
25/05/2022
6
401
65,964.50
12
600
99,552.00
26/05/2022
10
500
82,100.00
4
300
49,500.00
27/05/2022
33
1,300
218,621.00
30/05/2022
41
1,300
225,550.00
31/05/2022
14
1,800
309,222.00
13
700
122,850.00
01/06/2022
11
700
118,650.00
17
700
120,498.00
02/06/2022
11
600
101,250.00
31
1,900
333,716.00
03/06/2022
25
1,200
212,856.00
20
900
162,648.00
06/06/2022
5
300
53,670.00
24
1,100
201,168.00
07/06/2022
19
1,000
176,450.00
11
500
90,300.00
08/06/2022
19
1,300
224,900.00
3
200
34,650.00
09/06/2022
27
1,100
185,845.00
1
100
17,000.00
10/06/2022
18
1,100
182,589.00
13/06/2022
18
700
114,401.00
6
400
65,700.00
14/06/2022
35
2,000
316,420.00
2
200
32,850.00
15/06/2022
1
100
15,200.00
7
400
63,360.00
16/06/2022
11
500
76,930.00
3
100
15,400.00
17/06/2022
5
300
46,500.00
20/06/2022
1
100
15,500.00
2
100
15,700.00
21/06/2022
15
600
95,550.00
22/06/2022
4
200
31,500.00
7
500
80,530.00
23/06/2022
4
300
48,150.00
12
600
97,200.00
24/06/2022
41
1,500
249,000.00
27/06/2022
6
300
51,180.00
28/06/2022
3
200
33,500.00
29/06/2022
23
600
98,700.00
9
500
82,750.00
30/06/2022
15
500
81,410.00
9
560
92,920.80
Contacts:
Rémy Cointreau