Huntkey Debuted at Istanbul Expo Center and Entered the Turkish Electronics Market

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, Huntkey participated in the China (Turkey) Trade Fair. Huntkey displayed home appliances and mobile phone accessories including air purifiers, mobile phone chargers and laptop adapters at the exhibition. This trade fair was held in Istanbul Expo Center from June 9 to 11 and attracted more than 200 exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors.

Turkey is an import-dominant country, and China is its largest source of imports. 10 years ago, Huntkey entered the Turkish market. Since its establishment in 1995, Huntkey has been growing into a leading power supply and consumer electronics brand in China. Huntkey cooperates with the worldwide mainstream mobile phone and laptop manufacturers to provide products and exports to more than 100 countries and regions.

Huntkey's booth was at 9C214, Hall 9. The most popular products were power strips, mobile phone fast chargers and data cables. There were compact power strips that can charge on all sides and looked like Rubik's Cubes. Huntkey's 100W GaN safe and fast charger is an ideal choice for business people and students to charge mobile phone, tablet, and laptop at the same time. Huntkey also provides data cables to charge Android phones and iPhones. For example, all of Huntkey's USB-C to lightning cables can charge iPhones and are iOS compatible because they are MFi certified. Non-certified lighting cables may damage the devices and the phone may have a pop-up warning.

Huntkey insists on independent innovation, with more than 400 R&D engineers, 2,000 square meters of laboratory and industrial design platform, equipped with more than 300 sets of world-class software and instruments. In future, Huntkey will continue to design high-quality products with high safety, high reliability, and user value-added experience.

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

