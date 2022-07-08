DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 199.6175

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30346

CODE: SGQL LN

ISIN: LU0855692520

----------------------------------------------------------------------

