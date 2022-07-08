DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE
DEALING DATE: 07/07/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.7297
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1997085
CODE: PR1Z
