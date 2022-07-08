EQS-Ad-hoc: Rath AG / Key word(s): Financing
Ad Hoc Report 08.07.2022
Successful placement of promissory note loan
In a very challenging capital market environment, RATH Aktiengesellschaft has placed a promissory note loan in the amount of 40 million euros with maturities of 5 and 7 years. The transaction comprises tranches with both fixed and variable interest rates.
The placement was made with institutional investors from Austria and Germany. Rath Aktiengesellschaft is using the transaction proceeds to refinance upcoming repayments and to secure long-term liquidity.
- Issue volume of 40 million euros
- Oversubscription despite challenging capital market environment
- Pricing at the lower end of the marketing range
- Proceeds from the issue will be used to secure general, long-term liquidity and to refinance upcoming repayments
The transaction was supported by the arrangers Erste Bank GmbH.
