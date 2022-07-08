

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Segway Powersports Inc. is recalling Fugleman Utility Terrain Vehicles or UTVs citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 1,100 units of model year 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X UTVs. These vehicles were sold in various colors including white, black, gray and camo.



The vehicles were manufactured in China by Segway Technology Co. Ltd. and sold at Segway Powersports authorized dealers or sellers of off-road vehicles from November 2021 through May 2022 for between $14,400 and $16,700.



According to the agency, the cockpit rear panel between the seats and the cargo bed can overheat and melt the plastic, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after the McKinney, Texas -based firm received 10 reports of incidents. There were seven incidents involving fire and three incidents with overheating. However, no injuries have been reported related to the recalled vehicles to date.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled UTVs and to take them to an authorized Segway Powersports dealer for a free repair.



In similar incidents, Yamaha Motor Corp. USA, affiliated to Japanese automaker Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., in late June recalled about 3,500 Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles due to risk of crash and injury.



In early June, Batesville, Arkensas-based Intimidator called back about 16,000 units of Intimidator and Mahindra UTVs citing crash risk.







