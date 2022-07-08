Anzeige
08.07.2022
Updated schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for July 2022 - September 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for July 2022 - September 2022:



 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-07-04  2022-07-07  2029-12-15    EUR     2718    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-07-11  2022-07-13  2027-07-13    EUR     1826    LT0000650087 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-07-18  2022-07-20  2024-04-17    EUR     637    LT0000650053 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-07-25  2022-07-27  2029-12-15    EUR     2698    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-08-01  2022-08-08    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-08-08  2022-08-10  2027-07-13    EUR     1798    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-08-16  2022-08-18  2025-08-04    EUR     1082    LT0000630097 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-08-22  2022-08-24  2027-07-13    EUR     1076    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-08-29  2022-09-01  2024-04-17    EUR     594    LT0000650053 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-09-05  2022-09-12    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-09-12  2022-09-14  2025-08-04    EUR     1055    LT0000630097 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-09-19  2022-09-21  2029-12-15    EUR     2642    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2022-09-26  2022-09-28  2027-07-13    EUR     1749    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

                    

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
