Updated schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for July 2022 - September 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for July 2022 - September 2022: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-07-04 2022-07-07 2029-12-15 EUR 2718 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-07-11 2022-07-13 2027-07-13 EUR 1826 LT0000650087 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-07-18 2022-07-20 2024-04-17 EUR 637 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-07-25 2022-07-27 2029-12-15 EUR 2698 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-01 2022-08-08 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-08 2022-08-10 2027-07-13 EUR 1798 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-16 2022-08-18 2025-08-04 EUR 1082 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-22 2022-08-24 2027-07-13 EUR 1076 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-08-29 2022-09-01 2024-04-17 EUR 594 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-05 2022-09-12 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-12 2022-09-14 2025-08-04 EUR 1055 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-19 2022-09-21 2029-12-15 EUR 2642 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-09-26 2022-09-28 2027-07-13 EUR 1749 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
