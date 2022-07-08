Anzeige
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Frankfurt
08.07.22
08:04 Uhr
37,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,53 %
PR Newswire
08.07.2022
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 8

For immediate release

8 July 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

CANCELLATION OF TREASURY SHARES

In conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares currently held in treasury, being 478,977 has today been cancelled. The total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 65,058,778.

The figure of 65,058,778 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913

© 2022 PR Newswire
