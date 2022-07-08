DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 169.3208

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6368496

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 173613 EQS News ID: 1394073 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1394073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2022 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)