In the Green



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is up over 60% at $4 Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is up over 42% at $8.68 Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) is up over 27% at $10.36 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is up over 17% at $9.15 Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) is up over 17% at $4.45 United Maritime Corp (USEA) is up over 16% at $8.23 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 12% at $39.00 Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) is up over 12% at $2.31 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 11% at $2.71 OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 10% at $3.95 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is up over 6% at $37.11



In the Red



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 18% at $27.60 Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV) is down over 10% at $6.62 Wayfair Inc. (W) is down over 8% at $53.26 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is down over 8% at $4.13 Zevia PBC (ZVIA) is down over 7% at $3.32 GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 6% at $127.00 PPL Corporation (PPL) is down over 6% at $25.40 UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is down over 6% at $3.61 Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is down over 6% at $3.35







