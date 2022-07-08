DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2022 / 12:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.8623
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 147406
CODE: CLEU LN
ISIN: LU2056738490
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 173648 EQS News ID: 1394143 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1394143&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 08, 2022 06:43 ET (10:43 GMT)