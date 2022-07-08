

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead. He was the longest-serving prime minister in history. Investors are keenly observing the political situation in the U.K. after the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Friday. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 22.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 9.75 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 66.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all ended the session ended higher on Thursday. The Dow ended with a gain of 346.87 points or 1.12 percent at 31,384.55. The S&P 500 advanced 57.54 points or 1.5 percent to 3,902.62, while the Nasdaq climbed 259.49 points or 2.28 percent to settle at 11,621.35.



On the economic front, the Employment Situation for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The unemployment rate is expected to increase by 3.6 percent, while it was up 3.6 percent in the previous month. The non-farm payrolls are expected to increase 270,000, while it was up 390,000 in May. The Private payrolls are expected to be up 228,000 and in May it was up 333,000.



Average hourly earnings for the month are projected to increase by 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the previous month.



The Wholesale Inventories for May is scheduled to increase by 2.0 percent, while it was up 2.2 percent in the prior month.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be announced at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 916 and the U.S. Rig Count was 750. The Fed Consumer Credit for May will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $31.9 billion, while it was up $38.0 billion.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a roundtable discussion with Aerospace Industry representatives organized by the University of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla at 8.30 am ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak on and participates in a discussion on monetary policy, the U.S. and Puerto Rico economic outlooks and economic trends before the event hosted by the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus at 11.00 am ET.



Asian stocks finished higher on Friday. Chinese shares ended slightly lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed 0.25 percent lower at 3,356.08 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.38 percent to 21,725.78.



Japanese shares ended marginally higher. The Nikkei average ended 0.10 percent higher at 26,517.19 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.27 percent to settle at 1,887.43.



Australian markets ended higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.45 percent to 6,678 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.59 percent higher at 6,877.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is 19.05 points or 0.32 percent. The German DAX is 117.36 points or 0.16 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 35.36 points or 0.50 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is up 15.88 points or 0.14 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.042 percent.







