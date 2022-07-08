World Communications Forum Association: Brazilian PR agencies dominate 2022 Davos Communications Awards

Brazil is fast becoming the new powerhouse in the global PR industry

DAVOS, Switzerland, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Davos Communications Awards 2022, launched by the World Communications Forum Association, saw a dominant number of Brazilian PR agencies deliver top performances in the global communications business. A total of 64outstanding projects from 14 countries were considered in 20 categories. Entries were received from Armenia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Ghana, Italy, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States.

Special Award was also presented to the United PR Association of Ukraine (UPRA) by the WCFA Executive Committee in recognition of its mission to bring Ukrainian PR and communications professionals together to defeat today's ocean of disinformation and propaganda. The Association was established in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is now comprising of over 180 members.

The winners were announced by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) at a special virtual Awarding Ceremony on Zoom. Over 100 high-profile professionals from all over the world joined the event to celebrate the achievements of this year's top communications leaders.

Here are the ones who stood out the most at their respective positions, earning the Davos Trophy at the Davos Communications Awards 2022:

Best Public Relations Campaign

Gold Winner: Latam Intersect PR (Brazil)

Best Digital or Social Media Campaign

Gold Winner: MAINSTREAM (Ukraine)

Best Corporate Affairs

Gold Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Excellence in Communications Response to Covid-19

Gold Winner: R&A Strategic Communications (South Africa)

Best CSR or ESG

Gold Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Best Marketing Communications Campaign

Gold Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Best Engage for Change Campaign

Gold Winner: DILUCIDAR (Singapore)

PR Consultancy of the Year

Gold Winner: Latam Intersect PR (Brazil)

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Gold Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Digital Agency of the Year

Gold Winner: Good Kids (Canada)

Best Global Communications Campaign

Gold Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Marketing Agency of the Year

Gold Winner: Switching-Time (China)

Best Inclusive Marketing Campaign

Gold Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications

Gold Winner: Roger Darashah (Brazil)

Best Crisis Communications Leader

Gold Winner: Sergii Bidenko (Ukraine)

Best Woman in Public Relations

Gold Winner: Sedge Beswick (United Kingdom)

Rising Star

Gold Winner: Patricia Zylberman (Brazil)

In-house Team of the Year

Gold Winner: WePlay Esports Media, INC. (United States)

Special Event

Gold Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Best Use of Brand

Gold Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

You can also check the silver and bronze award winners www.davosawards.com

The ceremony kicked off with a keynote presentation from the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the Jury Chair Amanda Coleman, who revealed the shortlisted participants and the winners of 20categories. The creative efforts of PR experts and professional teams all over the world were evaluated by 16 expert judges - PR practitioners and senior industry leaders from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, North AmericaandLatin America.

Partners of the Awards were PR Newswire - a part of Cision Group Ltd. and O'Dwyer's Public Relations News.

The President Maxim Behar also announced the Association's upcoming projects - the Asia Communications Summit 2022 in July and the new monthly WCFA PR Master Classes and Webinars, which will be announced soon on www.wcfaglobal.com

About Davos Communications Awards:

The Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is an organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

