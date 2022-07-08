Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market to Reach $6.94 Billion by 2030, Suggests BIS Research Report

FREMONT, Calif., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopic imaging systems market is projected to reach $6.94 billion in terms of revenue by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.43%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The comprehensive study of the global endoscopic imaging systems market by BIS Research extensively covers the market numbers based on the types of applications and region. It analyzes 15 companies offering endoscopic imaging systems along with a detailed global and regional market analysis, including the scrutiny of 10 key countries.

However, the report excluded certain aspects while analyzing the market. These aspects are as follows:

Disposable accessories used during endoscopic and laparoscopic procedures are not considered in the report's scope.

Individual cart or trolley is not considered in the report as it does not have medical applications and is used to place the system's various components.

Software solutions are not considered in the report's scope as these are not hardware components of a cart or trolley endoscopic imaging system.

Furthermore, capsule endoscopy is not considered in the report's scope as it does not a conventional or a typical endoscopic imaging system.

The detailed study is a compilation of 30 market data tables and 282 figures spread through 304 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2030"

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global endoscopic imaging systems market:

Growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures

Improving clinical quality standards of the endoscopic procedures

Growing technology integration in endoscopic imaging systems

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Dearth of skilled professionals

Lack of reimbursement system in developing countries

Reasons to Buy This Report

This exclusive report on the global endoscopic imaging systems market will help in the following ways:

Aid in developing advanced endoscopic imaging systems

Help in understanding the regulatory scenario of the market in different regions

Aid in understanding the patent trend of the market

Support in analyzing the market opportunities

Help to understand the competitive positioning of the key companies in the market

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Abdul Wahid, Principal Consultant - BIS Research, "Endoscopy is one of the medical specialties that have witnessed significant advancements. Its market will continue to grow considerably during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the improving clinical quality standards for endoscopic procedures. The evolution in endoscopy appears to be paradigm-altering and can improve the recovery quality of the patients."

View the report on Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent players in this market are:

Ambu A/S

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew Plc

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Stryker Corporation

Xion GmbH

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the projected market size for the global endoscopic imaging systems market by the end of 2030?

How do the regulations in various regions impact the regional and global endoscopic imaging systems market?

What was the impact of COVID-19 on the growth of the global market?

What is the patent filing trend for the global endoscopic imaging systems market? Which key companies have been involved in the patent filing from 2019 to 2021?

Who are the key players in the global endoscopic imaging systems market? What was the market share of the companies in 2021?

Which strategy is most widely adopted by the companies in the global endoscopic imaging systems market for strengthening their footholds?

What are the key market drivers and restraints that influence the global endoscopic imaging systems market? What is their impact in the short-, mid-, and long-term?

What is the projected market size of the diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic imaging systems by the end of 2030? Furthermore, which segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What is the pricing framework of the endoscopic imaging systems across various regions? How does this influence the installed base in the regional markets and consequently their market size?

Which regional market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Medical Grade Tubing Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

+1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg