Pos. Perf. Aktie SK 09.07.07 SK06.07.22 1 202.04% DO&CO 24.50 74.00 2 170.88% AT&S 17.68 47.90 3 168.20% Verbund 36.73 98.50 4 114.35% S Immo 10.59 22.70 5 82.63% Mayr-Melnhof 85.86 156.80 6 48.68% CA Immo 20.48 30.45 7 45.18% Andritz 26.45 38.40 8 39.06% Lenzing 54.65 76.00 (9 0.00% Bawag 0.00 38.40) 10 -7.60% EVN 22.29 20.60 11 -14.83% SBO 60.00 51.10 12 -20.08% Österreichische Post 33.47 26.75 13 -22.99% OMV 50.50 38.89 14 -60.96% VIG 53.66 20.95 15 -61.55% Erste Group 58.58 22.52 16 -61.94% Wienerberger 49.87 18.98 17 -69.92% voestalpine 65.76 19.78 18 -74.67% Uniqa
