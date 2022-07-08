Dutch researchers have developed a solar window concept that blocks heat from the sun in warm weather and absorbs heat during colder periods.A research group led by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) has developed a new solar control window technology based on thermochromic smart glass. The glass can change its infrared transmittance when hit by incident solar radiation as the temperature increases. It does not become visibly darker, as the effect only happens in the infrared part of the solar spectrum, so it becomes less transparent for solar heat. "It would be ...

