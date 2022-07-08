DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES (PR1G) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 07/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.5604

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1182390.0

CODE: PR1G

ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G

