BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Shareholder letter to Debenture holders
PR Newswire
London, July 7
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Shareholder Letter - Repayment of Debenture Stock
A copy of the letter to debenture stockholders in respect of the repayment of the Debenture Stock due 2022 (ISIN: GB0000545466) will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
8 July 2022
END
