Freitag, 08.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung! Überraschende Übernahme mit eklatanten Auswirkungen – Kursexplosion?!
08.07.2022
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Shareholder letter to Debenture holders

PR Newswire

London, July 7

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Shareholder Letter - Repayment of Debenture Stock

A copy of the letter to debenture stockholders in respect of the repayment of the Debenture Stock due 2022 (ISIN: GB0000545466) will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

8 July 2022

END

© 2022 PR Newswire
